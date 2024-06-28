England’s defence of the T20 World Cup is over after they slumped to a 68-run thrashing by a superb India in the semi-final in Guyana.

Set 172 on a difficult pitch to make Saturday’s final, England’s batters folded and were dismissed for 103 in 16.4 overs.

Captain Jos Buttler gave them a solid start with 23 but his wicket was the first of four for 20 runs.

Buttler’s side was also guilty of allowing India to get to a score above par, although that was largely down to the excellence of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.

They overcame a slow surface that also kept low in a fine partnership of 73 from 50 balls that took India to 171-7 – Rohit hitting 57 and Suryakumar 47.

India, who has not won a World Cup for 13 years, will play first-time finalists South Africa – a meeting of the tournament’s two unbeaten sides in Barbados.

England will fly home and are next in action in a three-match Test series against West Indies, starting on 10 July.