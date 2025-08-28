The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI SRC) has reported heightened seismic activity at the Kick-‘em-Jenny (KeJ) Submarine Volcano, located off the coast of Grenada.

According to UWI SRC, the unrest began around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, and continued until 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 28. During this period, approximately 800 tremors were detected, with the largest events measuring between magnitude 2.2 and 2.4. No tremors have been felt on land in Grenada.

While the activity is ongoing, scientists note that its intensity has decreased since the start of the episode. The alert level for Kick-‘em-Jenny remains at YELLOW, meaning the volcano is restless and all marine traffic must continue to observe the 1.5-kilometer exclusion zone around the site.

The last episode of unrest occurred in February 2024, when more than 3,400 tremors were recorded, the largest reaching magnitude 3.3. No eruption signals were detected during that event.

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) is urging the public and marine operators to remain vigilant and says it will continue monitoring the situation in collaboration with UWI SRC. Updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

For further details, contact NaDMA at 440-8390-4 or 533-0766, or email admin@nadma.gd / pro@nadma.gd.