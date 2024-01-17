Grenada has recorded an increased number of COVID-19 cases.

According to Grenadian Health Officials, the island has had 17 confirmed cases of the virus in the first week of the year.

However, there have been no reported deaths from the virus this year.

Grenada’s Ministry of Health could not confirm if JN.1 or the latest COVID-19 variant of interest is among any of the cases reported because the last time the Trinidad-based Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) reference lab confirmed the type of COVID-19 variants circulating on the island was in September last year.

At that time, Omicron HH.2 and Omicron XBB.1.16 were the variants in circulation.