Vector control efforts are being intensified across Jamaica following Hurricane Beryl, which has led to a surge in mosquito breeding sites.

Jamaica’s Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. Christopher Tufton, highlighted this increase during a press briefing on July 18th at the Ministry’s New Kingston office.

He noted that before the hurricane, mosquito breeding sites were minimal, but now numerous containers have become breeding grounds due to rainwater accumulation. Jamaica’s Health Ministry is particularly concerned about ‘cryptic breeding sites’ like underground drains and remote areas that are difficult to detect.

The Aedes aegypti mosquito, responsible for dengue fever, is expected to proliferate, alongside other vectors such as flies and rats. Jamaica’s Southern parishes, heavily affected by dengue and the hurricane, are receiving priority for interventions.

These include deploying 400 additional vector control workers to treat breeding sites and increase fogging activities. Private Pest Control Operators are also being engaged to reinforce these efforts.