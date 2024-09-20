The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) has raised alarm over the increasing incidence of HIV among young people in the Caribbean.

highlighting that countries like Guyana and Suriname report alarming rates of 14 per cent, while Barbados sees numbers as high as 37 per cent.

According to regional health officials, this trend necessitates immediate scrutiny and action.

UNAIDS Multi-Country Director, Dr Richard Amenyah, emphasised that despite some progress, the decline in new infections among adolescents remains sluggish.