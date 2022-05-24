The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) via an official release said that it is aware of the circulation of a document on social media with the caption– “St. Vincent and the Grenadines Authorized Mini-Bus Fares as of June 1st, 2022”.

As a consequence of that document, the Commissioner of Police in his capacity as Chairman of the Transport Board makes the following statement.

“Section 3 (1) of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic states ‘there shall be established a body to be called the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Transport Board consisting of the Commissioner of Police as Chairman, the Chief Engineer, and five other members appointed by the Governor-General.

Subsection (2) of the legislation further states ‘the Board shall act in an advisory capacity and shall advise the Governor-General on all matters appertaining to road transport and traffic, and in particular as to the following matters:

Transport, rates, fares, tolls, dues, or other charges.

Therefore, in the interest of clarity on this matter, I wish to inform the public that the purported increase in bus fares is not authorized by the Transport Board.