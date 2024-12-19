As of December 11, 2024, over $4 million in income support has been paid to 3,200 registered households affected by Hurricane Beryl.

These payments, totaling $600 per month for October, November, and December, are being issued to those who lost jobs or faced income reductions due to the storm.

Additionally, 2,440 households are currently being assessed for payments, with disbursements expected before Christmas 2024.

These households were either registered late or missed the original payment list.

The total allocation for all affected households is approximately $10 million.