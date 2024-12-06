Health authorities from Latin America and international organizations strengthened strategies to prevent the spread of the New World Screwworm in the region during a meeting held in San José, Costa Rica.

The event focused on coordinating actions to address this parasite and advancing its control through training and communication initiatives.

The meeting was part of the project “Capacity Building in Risk Management and Communication for the Prevention, Control, and Eradication of the New World Screwworm in Central America and Mexico,” led by the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), (COPEG), (OIRSA), and FAO, with support from (APHIS) of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).



Participants jointly planned the training and communication aspects necessary for the prevention, control, and eradication of the New World Screwworm. At the meeting, experts emphasized the importance of timely and effective communication in addressing the health emergency caused by this parasite.

Strengthening coordination among regional and international organizations was proposed as a strategy to better meet countries’ demands for training and communication on the pest.