The Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) hosted its Annual Accountability Seminar (AAS) on Tuesday July 15th, 2025, at the Frenches House Conference Room.

The seminar provided an update on IICA’s activities supporting agricultural and rural development in SVG.

The event is an essential part of the international accountability culture, ensuring transparency with national authorities, stakeholder organizations, groups and individuals.

The ceremony was chaired by Mr. Cuthbert Knights, Permanent Secretary within the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour.

Remarks were given by IICA’s Representative in the Eastern Caribbean States, Mr. Gregg Rawlins, Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Saboto Ceasar and the Chief Agricultural Officer, Mr. Renato Gumbs. (GUMS)

IICA’s Technical Specialist, Mr. Michael Dalton, presented the 2024 annual report which showcased the organization’s contributions to the development of agriculture and rural life in 2024, and outlined strategic priorities for 2025 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Also in Attendance, were various beneficiaries of IICA’s programs and initiatives, who shared testimonials on how the support has positively impacted their lives and livelihoods.

They also offered feedback and recommendations for future initiatives.