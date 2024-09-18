The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced record prize money of more than £6m for next month’s Women’s T20 World Cup.

The figure of $7.9 million is more than double the prize money for the previous tournament in 2023.

The winners will take away $2.34m, a 134% increase on the money received by 2023 champions Australia.

The ICC announced in July 2023 that it was committing to equal prize money for all future men’s and women’s competitions.

India received $2.45m for winning the men’s T20 World Cup in June.

Scotland faces Bangladesh in the opening match on 3 October. England’s opening match is also against Bangladesh two days later.