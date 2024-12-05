The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the outstanding male and female cricketers that have been shortlisted for the ICC Player of the Month awards for November.

The nominees for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award feature three high-profile wicket-takers from across all formats of the game.

These male nominees include:

Marco Jansen of South Africa who played 5 matches and took 14 wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah of India who played 1 match and took 8 wickets.

Haris Rauf of Pakistan who played 9 matches and took 18 wickets.

The female nominees are:

Sharmin Akhter of Bangladesh who played 2 matches and made a total of 139 runs.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge of England who played 3 matches and made 142 runs.

Nadine De Klerk of South Africa who played 3 matches, made 80 runs and took 4 wickets.

The three nominees for either category are shortlisted based on performances from the first to the last day of each calendar month. The shortlist is then voted on by the independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world.