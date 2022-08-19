While providing information on post secondary information in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, during a press conference at cabinet room earlier this week, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, expressed that he does not see any student left behind.

Prime Minister Gonsalves during address discussed the lengths he would go to, to ensure that this does not happen.

The Prime Minister at the time was speaking about the approval of the 50 students that had been approved for economically disadvantaged student loans, and noted that while he usually just approves the names that are recommended by the committee, he pays special attention to the names that are not recommended by the committee.

“I’m always interested in those that are not recommended and you may not know this, but I will call students personally, and I called several yesterday. “Why did you not turn up for the interview?” Because I’ll see the side note “did not turn up for the interview”,” Gonsalves said.

“Even where persons delay or defer going, I call and find out, and I look to see when the person was born, what job the person has, I look at the list and say “well, why are you deferring? What is the reason? Why are you deferring?” I take a personal interest in all of them because I don’t want to see any student left behind,” The Prime Minister added.

Prime Minister Gonsalves during his address disclosed that the relevant officials are concluding the selection of nearly 800 students for tuition scholarships, a number that he says is an increase over last year.