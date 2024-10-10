Hurricane Milton has made landfall in the USA as a category 3 hurricane, tearing through Florida, with tornadoes, floods and the risk of storm surges.

More than three million homes and businesses are reportedly without power and at least 9 persons have reportedly died.

Four deaths have been confirmed in St. Lucie County on Florida’s Atlantic coast, where officials said tornadoes touched down. St. Petersburg police confirmed there were two storm-related deaths in their city while Volusia County Sheriff Michael J. Chitwood confirmed three people died in his jurisdiction.

In St Petersburg, on the west coast of the state, the water supply has been cut off and the roof of a Major League Baseball stadium torn off.

President Joe Biden said he pre-deployed thousands of federal personnel to areas affected by the storm, including more than 1,000 Coast Guard members.