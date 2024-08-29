Minister of Housing Dr. Orando Brewster has commended the work of the St. Vincent Electricity Services (Vinlec), following the passage of category 4 hurricane Beryl.

The housing minister, who was at the time speaking on WE FM’s Issue At Hand program, specifically lauded Vinlec’s restoration executed in the southern grenadines.

Making mention of his visit to the island of Mayreau last Friday, Minister Brewster said that he was surprised at just how quickly the company was able to have lines restored.

“But I must say I am so proud of our state-owned electrical company, Vinlec, because I went down on Friday and I was really surprised in Mayreau, you look up, the lines are back up and I must give them their big ups and give them their accolades because they have really moved very quickly and very swiftly.” Minister Brewster said.

Minister Brewster also disclosed that this ministry of working closely with the electrical inspectorate to have persons on the ground, to ensure that houses are reconnected to electricity shortly after being repaired.

He said this helps to avoid the occurrence of delays as it pertains to connection of repaired homes to the grid.