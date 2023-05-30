The final sitting of the House of Assembly in St Vincent and the Grenadines at its 200-year-old building in Kingstown will take place this Thursday June 1, 2023.

According to the Agency for Public Information (API) after the special final sitting, Parliament will convene at the new temporary headquarters in Calliaqua, which was constructed at the cost of over EC $4 million.

API said this temporary headquarters will later be converted into a student’s hostel upon completion of the new Parliament building and Hall of Justice at Beachmont.

In the meantime, ‘historically sensitive’ restorative work will begin on the parliament building and courthouse in Kingstown.

Construction on the new Parliament and Hall of Justice at Beachmont is expected to commence later this year.

Approximately 4.5 million dollars will be spent on advancing relocation, restoration, design and construction related to the new parliament building and court complex.