The Royal Virgin Islands Police Force (RVIPF) said house break-ins are on the rise this year in the British Virgin Islands.

In an update, RVIPF revealed the territory reported 11 more “dwelling burglaries” in 2023 when compared to the same period last year.

“The main areas affected are within the Road Town area to include Huntums Ghut, Horse path, Pasea Estate, Lower Estate, Free bottom, Main Street and McNamara. Perpetrators often gain entry to homes during the day through unsecured windows, especially those obscured from public view,” police said

“Recent burglaries showed that cash, jewellery and tools were the items predominately stolen.”

Head of the BVI’s Criminal Investigations Department Acting Detective Chief Inspector Vernon Larocque says homeowners often report that they secured all the windows except for one window, which needed to be repaired, urging them to make the necessary repairs to their property to ensure maximum security.