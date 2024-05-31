The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Hotel and Tourism Association’s membership engaged in its annual Hurricane Preparedness workshop.

This year’s workshop was conducted by the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), facilitated by its Director Ms. Michele Forbes, and saw 19 members across the SVGHTA’s accommodation and allied membership participate.

According to an official release, in previous years, the Association’s In-house Trainer conducted this Workshop annually, but this year, a request was made of NEMO to conduct the workshop.

The SVGHTA noted that the NEMO workshop went beyond Hurricane Preparedness and covered Disaster Manager generally.

Topics covered included: hurricane, volcanic eruption, earthquakes, and more.

The association said that it anticipates that the NEMO workshop will become an annual feature on the Association’s Training Calendar, and it looks forward to strengthening its relationship with this critically important organization.