A 10-story hotel in Argentina has collapsed, killing one man and leaving at least 9 others missing.

The Dubrovnik hotel in the city of Villa Gessell, collapsed early on Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the municipal authorities.

Speaking to the media, Minister of security of the province of Buenos Aires, Javier Alonso, said the lone victim thus far, is believed to have been an 80-year-old man who lived in the building next to the collapsed hotel.

Firefighters, paramedics and police were working to remove debris in order to reach people who are thought to be buried.

Argentina’s Security Minister Patricia Bullrich said in a post on X that specialist teams from the Federal Police, including structural engineers and a canine unit, were being mobilized to respond to the hotel collapse.

The hotel, which opened in 1986, was undergoing a range of restorations and modifications.

A statement from the municipality said work at the site had already been “detected and halted” back in August after not having the proper permissions to proceed.