The Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, and the Carnival Development Corporation hosted a press conference earlier on Tuesday October 4th, 2022 to announce activities to celebrate this country’s 43rd Anniversary of Independence.

The activities will be held under the theme Our Resilience, Our Fortitude, Our People.

Activities to celebrate this year’s Independence celebration include a Creative Arts Festival hosted by the Department of Culture and the Embassy of the Republic on Taiwan, dubbed, Spotlight Taiwan: Hairouna Fermosa Creative Arts Festival.

The National Dance Festival Finale will also feature as part of the Independence Activities and will be held on October 8 at the Russell’s Auditorium.

Other activities to be held during the month of October include the Independence Church Service to be held on Sunday October 23, at the St. Georges Cathedral in Kingstown at 4pm;

Other events to be held in October include the Queen of Calypso Competition scheduled for October 15 and the Junior Pan Showcase and Fun-Day will be held on October 23 at the E.T. Joshua Tarmac.

The Miss SVG 2022 Pageant will be hosted on October 29 beginning 8 pm at the Arnos Vale Playing Field and Sokah Chronicles, a tribute to Ragga Soca will be held on October 30 at the Arnos Vale Playing Field.

The annual Madongo festival returns this year and will be held on Independence Day, October 27, 2022. Invest SVG will host their Everything Vincy Expo from October 24 to October 28.