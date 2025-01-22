On January 19, 2025, Police arrested and charged Jarvis Ambris, a 23-year- old, unemployed man of Hopewell, with the offence of Assault.

According to investigations, the accused allegedly assaulted Kortney Henry, a 36-year-old, Procurement Officer of the same address by hitting him with a stone on the right ankle and to the left side of his face with a bottle causing actual bodily harm.

The offence was committed on January 2, 2025, in Hopewell.

Ambris was arraigned at the Calliaqua Magistrate Court on January 20, 2025.

He was sent to the Mental Health Center for two weeks for psychiatric evaluation.

He is expected to reappear before the Calliaqua Magistrate Court on February 4, 2025.