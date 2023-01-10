Prime Minister of St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says is calling on Government Officials in the United States of America (USA) to do something about the easy access to guns, and the easy exportation of guns from the USA to Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) countries.

According to the Agency for Public Information, Dr. Gonsalves made the comment while speaking on Star Radio’s Morning Scoop Program, (January 9th 2023).

The Prime Minister, who decried the proliferation of guns manufactured in the United States and violence associated with the illicit drug trade as the main causes of a high murder rate in some Latin America and Caribbean countries.

Noting that SVG has the fourth lowest suicide rate in the world, which currently stands at one per 100 thousand, Gonsalves said there are rubbished claims, that murders in SVG are linked to increased frustration among Vincentians.

“The question of Guns; the United States of America, has to do something, about not having the easy access to guns and the easy exportation of guns. They have the resources to help us with that. Infact, there is a draft resolution by Mexico, on this very matter. To go into CELAC, a special declaration on the fight against illicit, arms trafficking.

Dr. Gonsalves, who is also the Minister of National Security – also called on the local police service and legal system to buttress their presence on the ground; to increase police visibility, to collect intelligence and act on the intelligence they collect.

He further indicated that based on the geospatial the majority of murders that occurred, took place within a 20 square mile radius, where 55 to 65 thousand people reside.