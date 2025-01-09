A fire official stated that a blaze that broke out in Hollywood Hills is “rapidly expanding”.

A mandatory evacuation order was issued in the area following the spread of the wildfires in Los Angeles.

According to BBC, California fire chief David Acuna, said there had been “zero progress” in containing the fires because of high winds and dry conditions.

At least five fires are currently active across Los Angeles, with five confirmed deaths, and over 130,000 people evacuated.

The fire in the Hollywood Hills, a residential neighbourhood overlooking the historic Hollywood area of the city, began at around 06:00pm on Wednesday.

Less than two hours later, much of the heart of Hollywood was blanketed with thick smoke.