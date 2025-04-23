Opening statements are set to begin today in Hollywood film producer, Harvey Weinstein’s retrial in New York for alleged sex crimes.

In his third trial in five years, Weinstein is accused of sexually abusing a former television production assistant, an aspiring actress, and an unnamed woman.

The former film mogul has pled not guilty.

A court of appeals overturned his previous conviction for sex crimes in New York last April, before he was indicted on new sexual assault charges in September.

Weinstein had been serving a 23-year sentence in a New York prison after being convicted in 2020.

In total, he has been accused of sexual misconduct, assault and rape by over 100 women.

He is likely to spend the rest of his life in prison, as he has yet to begin serving his 16-year California sentence.