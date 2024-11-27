Her Excellency Natalie Campbell- Rodriques, High Commissioner of Jamaica, presented her Letter of Introduction to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph E. Gonsalves, yesterday Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

A press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and Consumer Affairs highlighted the activities the high commissioner will be involved in during her official visit.

High Commissioner Campbell- Rodriques will meet several dignitaries to discuss matters of foreign policy in bilateral and multilateral fora.

Her Excellency will also have courtesy calls with Governor General; Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan, Opposition Leader; Dr. Godwin Friday, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture; Carlos James, Minister of Education and National Reconciliation; Hon. Curtis King, and Chief Immigration Officer; Ms. Beverly Walker.

St Vincent and the Grenadines and Jamaica have maintained close relations over the years and together our countries are Member States of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), and several other hemispheric multilateral organisations.