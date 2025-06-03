Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, paid an official visit to the Regional Security System (RSS) Headquarters on Sunday June 1st, 2025.

She was presented with an overview of the organization’s strategic operations, and received updates on its ongoing partnership with the United Kingdom.

Accompanied by the British High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, His Excellency Simon Mustard, and her Private Secretary, Captain John Boyd, The Princess Royal was warmly received by Deputy Executive Director of the RSS, Mr. Atlee Rodney, along with senior members of the RSS leadership team.

As part of her visit, The Princess Royal was given a virtual tour of the RSS’ operational functions, showcasing the critical role -the organization plays in supporting security and stability across its eight Member States.

The tour highlighted advancements in regional cooperation, intelligence sharing, and the use of technology to strengthen public safety efforts.

His Excellency Simon Mustard spoke on the importance of international collaboration and the UK’s ongoing support for security initiatives in the region.

Her Royal Highness was presented with a plaque on behalf of the RSS before touring the RSS Fusion Centre.

There she observed the deployment of modern technologies aimed at enhancing the effectiveness and responsiveness of law enforcement across the region.