The Hennessy Star lift Steel Orchestra of St. Vincent and the Grenadines have regained the title ‘Junior Panorama Champions’ after winning the 2023 Junior National Panorama Competition, hosted by VINLEC.

On Sunday, the band scored 245 points with the performance of a musical rendition of Hance’s ‘All I need.’

The Band in a post declared, “we are elated once again to be in winners row!’ Congratulations to our Junior Band for winning Panorama yesterday. Congratulations to our arranger Mitchell Israel-Duharte aka for being the competition’s youngest arranger at 19 years old and winning on his first try.

The post also said we’d also like to thank our fantastic supportive parents for allowing their children to be a part of the Starlift family, as well as our administrative team, supporters, well-wishers, and onlookers.

We are excited and confident about Thursday’s senior panorama. Starlift is still alive and well!”