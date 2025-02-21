Heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois’ world title defence against Joseph Parker on Saturday is off after he fell ill two days before the fight.

The Briton was medically evaluated in Saudi Arabia and missed Thursday’s news conference, before being withdrawn later in the evening.

There is no information on the nature of his illness.

27 year old Dubois was scheduled to make a second defence of his IBF title.

New Zealand’s Parker, 33, will instead fight Congolese Martin Bakole, who has been drafted in as a late replacement.