In the first half of 2024, the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment (MOHWE) has reported a total of 16 cases of Dengue Fever, marking a slight uptick compared to the total number recorded for the entire year of 2023. This increase, though not indicative of an outbreak, has prompted health officials to advise the public on necessary precautions against the mosquito-borne illness.

Most of the reported cases, predominantly affecting children and adolescents aged 5 to 19 years old, are distributed across all health districts, with a concentration noted in the Kingstown Health District. Among the affected individuals, one case has been classified as severe, although fortunately, no fatalities have been reported thus far.

Dengue Fever, caused by the bite of an Aedes aegypti mosquito carrying the Dengue virus, poses a significant risk to vulnerable populations including children, pregnant women, the elderly, and individuals with underlying health conditions such as diabetes and hypertension. The MOHWE emphasizes that the Aedes aegypti mosquito is most active during daylight hours, underscoring the importance of preventive measures during this period.