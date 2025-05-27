The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is urging residents to take precautionary measures as Saharan dust continues to blanket St. Vincent and the Grenadines, creating hazy conditions and reducing visibility.

The advisory follows a “72-Hour Weather Outlook” issued by the Meteorological Services at Argyle International Airport on Sunday, May 25, 2025. The outlook warns that varying concentrations of Saharan dust are expected to persist, accompanied by dry air that may limit rainfall activity.

Health officials caution that the fine particles in the dust haze may lead to several health issues, including dry cough, sore throat, itchy and watery eyes, sneezing, and runny nose. The dust may pose significant risks to individuals with respiratory conditions such as asthma, those with heart disease, the elderly, and young children.

Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities, wear dust masks when outside, and ensure they have necessary medications on hand. Individuals experiencing worsening symptoms are urged to seek medical attention at the nearest healthcare facility.

The Ministry emphasizes that protecting vulnerable groups and minimizing exposure are key to reducing the health impact of the Saharan dust event.