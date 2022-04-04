There are now no restrictions to gatherings of more than 10 persons in doors and 20 persons outdoors.

Open air crusades, parties, funerals and other such gatherings can now take place without any restrictions on the number of persons, their vaccination status or the space occupied.

This is according to an official release from NEMO’s Health Services Subcommittee.

All restrictions on restaurants, food establishments and places of entertainment have also been removed.

The required testing of drivers and conductors of public service has also been revoked, as well as the requirement for sanitization and restriction of loading capacity.

All of the other rules of the Public Health (COVID-19) Rules of 2021 remain, including rules 5&6 which require the use of masks in public spaces and private spaces to which the public has access to, and by drivers and passengers of public service vehicles.

Protocols for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers to St. Vincent and the Grenadines remain unchanged.