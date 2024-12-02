West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews delivered a match-winning performance as the Melbourne Renegades defeated the Brisbane Heat in a rain-affected Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) final.

Matthews scored a crucial 69 off 61 balls and took two wickets, leading her team to a seven-run victory via the DLS method. The win secured the Renegades their first championship in the tournament’s 10-season history.

Batting first, the Renegades posted 141-9, with Matthews anchoring the innings before falling in the final over. Rain interruptions adjusted the target for the Heat, but Matthews’ bowling ensured they fell short, sealing a historic triumph for the Renegades.