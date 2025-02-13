Arsenal forward Kai Havertz is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering a hamstring injury during the team’s Dubai training camp.

The 25-year-old’s absence will leave the North Londoners without a recognised striker until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Sources close to Havertz said they expect surgery will be needed after he flew back with the team on Tuesday.

Havertz has made 34 appearances across all competitions this season and is the club’s top scorer with 15 goals and five assists.