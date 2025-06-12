A Manhattan jury has delivered a mixed verdict in Harvey Weinstein’s high-profile retrial. Weinstein, the disgraced former Hollywood producer whose case spearheaded the #MeToo movement, was convicted of a first‑degree criminal sexual act for forcibly performing oral sex on Miriam “Mimi” Haley in 2006.

He was acquitted of a similar charge involving Kaja Sokola and the jury remained deadlocked on a third count concerning alleged rape of Jessica Mann in 2013—deliberations on that count are expected to resume soon.

Tensions rose in the jury room, with reports of jurors clashing, prompting calls for a mistrial from Weinstein’s legal team—though the trial judge declined.

Weinstein’s original 2020 conviction in New York had been overturned in April 2024 after an appeals court ruled procedural errors occurred during the trial. He’s already serving a 16‑year sentence in California for separate convictions.

The convicted charge carries significant prison time, potentially adding up to 25 years. Weinstein faces persistent legal jeopardy as this verdict arrives amid his fractured health and further appeals.