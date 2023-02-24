A quite magnificent 184 not out from the prolific Harry Brook put England in the ascendancy on day one of the second and final Test against New Zealand.

With Joe Root also making his first century in eight Tests, England piled on 315-3 before rain arrived in Wellington.

The tourists had been 21-3 after being asked to bat on a green pitch at the Basin Reserve – Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope all falling cheaply.

But Brook batted with all the style, certainty and confidence of a man who now has four hundreds in his first six Tests.

His 169-ball effort was laced with some sublime strokes and moved him to 807 Test runs in total, the most after nine innings for any player in history.