A fourth installment in the beloved Harold & Kumar franchise is officially underway. The film will be written and directed by Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg—the creative duo behind the first three movies—who are teaming up with screenwriter Josh Heald, famous for Cobra Kai.

While no contracts have been finalized, both John Cho and Kal Penn are expected to return as Harold Lee and Kumar Patel. The pair previously hinted at their desire to reunite on-screen: Penn revealed in 2020 that he and Cho “text about it all the time”.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Hurwitz and Schlossberg said, “We’re fired up to bring Harold and Kumar back in a return to the unapologetically R‑rated, smoke‑filled chaos that started it all … It’s high time they puff and pass their wisdom onto a new generation”.

The original Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle debuted in 2004, followed by Escape from Guantanamo Bay in 2008 and A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas in 2011. All three films performed solidly at the box office and have since amassed a devoted cult following.

The new project will be produced by Lionsgate’s Mandate Pictures. As of now, a release date or filming schedule has not been announced—but fans are already counting down.