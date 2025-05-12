Hardware and Lumber Limited in Jamaica has launched a new line of modular concrete homes, offering a faster and more affordable housing solution to help tackle the country’s growing housing demand.

The homes are made with Eaterboard concrete panels, which are resistant to hurricanes, earthquakes, fire, and termites — and can be built in as little as six to eight weeks.

The flagship model — a three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit called the Poinciana — is priced at just under J$9 million. Two smaller models, the Hibiscus and the Bougainvillea, are available for J$4.5 and J$4.1 million respectively.

The project is backed by the University of Technology and certified by the Bureau of Standards Jamaica, positioning it as a key part of the solution to the country’s estimated 100,000-unit housing shortfall.