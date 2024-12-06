Lizzo has won a key ruling in her ongoing legal battle with a stylist who claims she was subjected to racial and sexual harassment and a hostile work environment by members of the singer’s management team while on tour in 2023, as well as unpaid overtime.

A Los Angeles federal judge ruled on Monday that wardrobe assistant Asha Daniels could not sue the Grammy winner as an individual, after identifying the singer’s touring and payroll companies as her employers. But Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc remains a defendant in the ongoing case.

The US district judge dismissed all seven causes of action against Lizzo, and those regarding her tour manager.

The judge also granted a partial motion to dismiss several of the claims due to the fact that Daniels worked for the company while on tour in Europe, where American employment laws do not apply.