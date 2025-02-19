Lewis Hamilton made his first global appearance as a Ferrari driver as Formula 1 launched its 2025 season with a glitzy, ground-breaking show at London’s O2 Arena.

Hamilton whose first laps in a Ferrari were watched at the team’s test track by a few hundred fans in Italy last month, was the star attraction during the two-hour show on Tuesday.

Hamilton became the most successful driver in F1 history racing for the Silver Arrows.

Now, he is turning out for the biggest, most celebrated, most historic name in the sport, in a partnership that has created a huge buzz already, with the season still just under a month away.