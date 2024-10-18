Hamas leader, Yahya Sinwar, has been killed in Gaza by Israeli forces.

The discovery was made when troops appeared to have run across him unknowingly in a battle in Rafah, only to discover afterwards that a body in the rubble was that of Sinwar.

Sinwar’s body was identified by DNA.

Comparing the feeling in the U.S. after the killing of al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, President Joe Biden said Sinwar’s death is a “good day for Israel, for the United States, and for the world”, saying that he would talk with Netanyahu “to discuss the pathway for bringing the hostages home to their families, and for ending this war once and for all.”

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, praised the soldiers and made clear that however big a victory, it was not the end of the war.

“Today we made clear once again what happens to those who harm us. Today we once again showed the world the victory of good over evil…. Great challenges still lie ahead of us. We need endurance, unity, courage, and steadfastness. Together we will fight, and with God’s help – together we will win,” the PM said.

Sinwar has been Hamas’ top leader inside the Gaza Strip for years, closely connected to its military wing while dramatically building up its capabilities. He was promoted to Hamas’ highest spot in July after his predecessor Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an apparent Israeli strike in Tehran. Israel says Sinwar, who topped Israel’s most-wanted list, was the key figure behind the 7th October attacks.

