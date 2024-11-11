Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille has been fired by the country’s ruling council less than six months after he took office.

An executive order, signed by eight of the council’s nine members, named businessman and former Haiti Senate candidate Alix Didier Fils-Aime as Conille’s replacement.

Conille, a former United Nations official, was brought in to lead Haiti through an ongoing, gang-led security crisis and had been expected to help pave the way for the country’s first presidential elections since 2016.

He described his ousting as illegal, saying in a letter – seen by Reuters news agency – that it raised “serious concerns” about Haiti’s future.

Haiti currently has neither a president nor parliament and, according to its constitution, only the latter can sack a sitting prime minister.

Conille was sworn in on 3 June.