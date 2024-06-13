Haiti welcomed its newly appointed 12-member cabinet on Wednesday, led by Prime Minister Garry Conille, who emphasized the criticality of peace and security within the French-speaking CARICOM nation.

Among the notable appointments, Conille’s legal advisor, Carlos Hercules, assumes the role of Minister for Justice and Public Security, while Dominique Dupuy, Haiti’s ambassador to UNESCO, steps into the position of Foreign Affairs Minister.

Haiti’s Finance Ministry sees a transition with Ketleen Florestal, a Princeton-educated professional, taking over from Michel Patrick Boisvert, who held the interim prime minister position earlier this year.

Prime Minister Conille, a seasoned former senior official of the United Nations, pledges a robust stance against corruption, vowing regular audits of public funds to ensure accountability and transparency.