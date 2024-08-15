U.S. law enforcement officials have detained 26-year-old Haitian national Cory Bernard Alvarez, accused of aggravated rape of a child at a migrant shelter in Rockland, Massachusetts.

Alvarez was arrested near his Brockton residence after previously being released on a $500 bond despite an immigration detainer.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) stated that Alvarez had violated the terms of his lawful entry into the U.S. in June 2023.

He was initially arrested in March 2024, but a court refused to honor the detainer.

Alvarez remains in ICE custody.