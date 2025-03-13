St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Hairouna Film Festival (HFF) will kick off its 2025 festivities with Animation Night on Saturday, March 15, at the Calliaqua Playing Field from 6:30 PM. This family-friendly event, held in partnership with the European Union, serves as a prelude to the festival’s official opening on March 21 and aims to bring world-class animated films to local audiences.

The evening will feature two acclaimed animated films:

ICARUS (France) – A visually striking retelling of the myth of Daedalus and Icarus, directed by Carlo Vogele, a former Pixar animator.

OPAL (Martinique) – The first-ever feature-length animated film from Martinique, directed by Alain Bidard. This award-winning fantasy explores a magical kingdom where a princess’s emotions hold the power to shape the world.

Since 2019, HFF has been a key platform for Caribbean storytelling, showcasing regional cinema while fostering local talent through screenings, workshops, and mentorship programs. The 2025 edition runs from March 21 to April 12, with screenings across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.