Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has signed a new long-term deal with the club that will keep him at the Etihad until 2034.

The Norwegian joined Manchester City from Dortmund in 2022 and has scored 111 goals in 126 games for the club since.

The striker’s previous deal, which reportedly included a release clause, had been due to expire in 2027.

Haaland’s new deal would see that the striker remain with Manchester City until his 34th birthday should he stay at the club until its expiry date in nine-and-a-half years’ time.

The length of Haaland’s deal is the longest in the Premier League, eclipsing the nine-year deal Cole Palmer signed with Chelsea last August.