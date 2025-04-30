Through the Greater Youth Volunteerism and Engagement (GYVE) project, young people between the ages of 19 to 35 will have the opportunity to transform their communities through volunteerism.

In an interview with the API, Project Coordinator Dr. Nigel Scott said the project, will target groups comprising of 6 to 15 persons, providing them with funding for their community project and equipment where necessary.

Dr. Scott said when launched, GYVE will also assist groups with creating their project proposals and successful projects are expected to run for 6 months, with each person per activity receiving 55 dollars.

He added that while the government is funding the project, it is hoped that the business community can also collaborate to assist the youth in transforming their communities.

Application forms will be available on the government’s website by May 8th, 2025.

Both established and newly created groups are eligible to apply.