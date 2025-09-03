The Central Leeward Secondary School will soon welcome a brand-new gymnasium.

The project, which is being constructed under the Quick-Impact Project funded by the Republic of India, will have all the features of a modern school gymnasium.

Minister of Sports and Area Representative, Hon. Orando Brewster, said the school continues to perform well in sports, with athletes advancing to the regional games and representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines and such a facility will help in their development.

He added that there are also plans to have gym facilities at other schools as well.

The Minister noted that currently, a classroom had been repurposed to accommodate the school’s gym equipment.

Chester Morgan, School Coach said the gym would be a welcome addition to the school’s campus and it will allow student athletes to train as well as promote effective health and wellness programmes.

He also indicated that other student athletes would be able to use the facility, especially those involved in national teams.

The building is expected to be completed in October.