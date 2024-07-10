A Guyanese woman was arrested by police after she attempted to kill her nine-year-old daughter and herself following a breakup with her boyfriend.

According to Loop News, the boyfriend had expressed his intention to end the relationship, causing the woman to call her daughter and falsely claim her father was dead and they were unwanted by their stepfather.

She then injured her daughter with a “chopper” but the child managed to escape and was rescued by a neighbor, who took her to a hospital.

The daughter’s condition was stable, and she was transferred to another hospital for further care.

The woman also injured herself and was treated before being arrested and taken to a police station for questioning.