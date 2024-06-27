A Guyanese man has been charged and arrested for murder after fatally stabbing his wife.

Neldon “Jojo” Neblett appeared before a judge in the Wales Magistrate Court in Guyana, he was not required to plead guilty or innocent when he appeared before Magistrate Rhondel Weever on Wednesday.

He was remanded to prison.

The case was adjourned to August 6 and it will be transferred to the Magistrate Court.

According to Loop News, he was told by his wife, Anuradha Khatoon, to reduce his alcohol intake. In response to this, he allegedly became enraged and attacked her with a kitchen knife.

He then fled the scene.

Khatoon was transported to the West Demerara Regional Hospital but she died before receiving treatment.