A team of medical professionals at Guyana’s Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) have made history by performing the country’s first-ever laparoscopic liver resection.

The hospital said the surgery was conducted on July 25 by a surgical team led by Dr Zhao Chang Yong, head of the 19th China Medical Team, alongside GPHC’s own Dr Adhikar Ramjoo and Dr Andrea Kissoon.

The surgery was performed on a 49-year-old woman, who was diagnosed with colorectal cancer liver metastasis. She became a candidate for the surgery after visiting the GPHC in May 2024 where diagnostic imaging revealed a solitary metastatic liver tumour.

The woman received chemotherapy which shrunk the tumour allowing the team of local and Chinese doctors to conduct the surgery during the China Medical Team Surgery Week in July.