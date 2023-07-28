The Guyanese Government is to send a broad-based delegation to Chinese landing after the Washington-based Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) granted precautionary measures in favour of members of the indigenous Carib Community.

The IACHR said the community of Chinese Landing is currently at serious, urgent risk of suffering irreparable harm to their human rights.

The petition indicates that they are facing threats, harassment and acts of violence in the context of their opposition to mining activities in their lands.

The IACHR said the representatives alleged repetitive incidents of threats and harassment, which would occur “daily” or “regularly”; informed on acts against persons in particular vulnerability such as aggression to a young man, attempted rape of a minor, and threat with a knife against an elder person; as well as the extensive use of firearms, with firing incidents.